Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Vatican City, NJ Priests Using Hookup Apps Alarms Catholic Church Officials, Reports Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

8-Year-Old NJ Girl Critical After Falling Into Retention Pond

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
1000 block of Colemantown Drive
1000 block of Colemantown Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition after falling into a retention pond near her home Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, news reports say.

Crews resuscitated the girl after finding her in a body near the 100 block of Colemantown Drive in Chesterfield around 4 p.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley.

She was flown to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia and remains critical, authorities said.

The girl had reportedly left her nearby home a short while earlier, said Bewley, calling the incident "accidental and tragic."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.