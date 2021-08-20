8-Year-Old NJ Girl Critical After Falling Into Retention Pond

An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition after falling into a retention pond near her home Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, news reports say.

Crews resuscitated the girl after finding her in a body near the 100 block of Colemantown Drive in Chesterfield around 4 p.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley.

She was flown to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia and remains critical, authorities said.

The girl had reportedly left her nearby home a short while earlier, said Bewley, calling the incident "accidental and tragic."

