3 South Jersey Residents Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old In Ohio

Three South Jersey residents were charged with killing an 18-year-old man in Ohio over the weekend.

Timothy Hill, Jacob Owens and a 16-year-old were in an altercation with the victim, Tajour Tye, before Tye was shot dead around 2:15 a.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Sandusky Police Chief Jared Olive.

The Penns Grove suspects had been staying in the area with family.

Owens was being held on $250,000 bond while Hill was being held without bound in the Erie County Jail, the ECJ website shows.

The juvenile was remanded to the Erie County Juvenile Justice.

