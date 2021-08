Two people have reportedly died in a Route 130 crash that occurred early Monday morning.

The crash occurred southbound side of the road at Industrial Highway around 2:45 a.m., reports say.

The crash snapped a utility pole and took down wires.

Commuter Alert: Deadly crash involving a vehicle and tractor trailer on RT-130 in #CinnaminsonTwp. All lanes are CLOSED SB between Taylors Rd and Industrial Hwy for further investigation. Detours are in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more details on that incident. pic.twitter.com/nzqg1uwXTy — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 9, 2021

Cinnaminson police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment and details surrounding the crash was unclear.

Photo courtesy of 6abc Action News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.