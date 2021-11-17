Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ Attorney General Releases Footage Of Fatal Police Encounter
Obituaries

Former EMT Cheryl Ritchie Robinson OF Cinnaminson Dies, 45

Jon Craig
Cheryl Robinson
Cheryl Robinson Photo Credit: Cheryl Robinson Facebook photo

Cheryl L. Robinson of Cinnaminson died on Oct. 30. She was 45 years old.

A Magnolia native, Cheryl worked and volunteered as an EMT before a 19-year battle with epilepsy, her obituary says.

She is survived by her daughter, Candice Robinson; her fiancé, Kayla of Maple Shade; her brothers, Russell J. Ritchie, (Renee), William J. Ritchie, and Martin H. Ritchie; her sister, Kathleen A. Porch & her fiancé Steve; her grandchildren, Ronald P. Baldwin, Jr., Izabella Hettel and Destiny Robinson. Also survived by her great nieces & nephews Aubrie, Jace, Jaylin, Diandre, Syrina and Amelia.

Click here for the complete obituary.

