Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Volunteer Fire Chief Charged With Inappropriate Touching Of Woman's Breasts In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Todd Johnsen
Todd Johnsen Photo Credit: Facebook/ Todd Johnsen

A 45-year-old volunteer fire chief from South Jersey has been charged with involuntary touching, authorities said. 

The chief of the Delanco Fire Department has been charged with touching the breasts of a woman from another local emergency services agency who had come to the fire house for work purposes, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Delanco Township Police Chief Jesse DeSanto.

Todd R. Johnsen, 45, of Center Avenue, was charged with criminal sexual contact in connection with the June 19 incident inside the Delanco Fire House, they said.

Johnsen is scheduled for a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court on Dec. 6, they said.

The investigation began after the victim reported the contact to Delanco police. 

The investigation found that Johnsen entered the room where the victim was seated at a table, then leaned over and wrapped his arms around her, Coffina and DeSanto said. 

It is alleged that Johnsen placed an arm under her breasts and pushed them up as he put his head down on top of her breasts, leaving it there for several seconds before removing himself from her and walking away, they said. 

Johnsen is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife. 

The investigation was conducted by the Delanco Township Police Department. 

The lead investigator was DTPD Det. Vince Epifano.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.