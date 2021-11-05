Volunteer Fire Chief Charged With Inappropriate Touching Of Woman's Breasts In South Jersey

A 45-year-old volunteer fire chief from South Jersey has been charged with involuntary touching, authorities said.

The chief of the Delanco Fire Department has been charged with touching the breasts of a woman from another local emergency services agency who had come to the fire house for work purposes, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Delanco Township Police Chief Jesse DeSanto.

Todd R. Johnsen, 45, of Center Avenue, was charged with criminal sexual contact in connection with the June 19 incident inside the Delanco Fire House, they said.

Johnsen is scheduled for a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court on Dec. 6, they said.

The investigation began after the victim reported the contact to Delanco police.

The investigation found that Johnsen entered the room where the victim was seated at a table, then leaned over and wrapped his arms around her, Coffina and DeSanto said.

It is alleged that Johnsen placed an arm under her breasts and pushed them up as he put his head down on top of her breasts, leaving it there for several seconds before removing himself from her and walking away, they said.

Johnsen is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife.

The investigation was conducted by the Delanco Township Police Department.

The lead investigator was DTPD Det. Vince Epifano.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.