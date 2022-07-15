Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Utility Company Trickster Cons 93-Year-Old South Jersey Homeowner: Report

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
PSE&G trucks
PSE&G trucks Photo Credit: PSE&G

A man saying he worked for PSE&G utility company duped a 93-year-old man before stealing from him, 6 ABC Action News reported.

The imposter, who said he was there to inspect a gas leak, was wearing plain clothes, the report says.

The elderly homeowner let him go inside, where he rummaged through drawers upstairs, making off with money and jewelry, Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Richard Calabrese told the outlet.

A PSE&G representative confirmed that while all of its utility workers wear company uniforms and drive marked vehicles, it's advisable to request to see the worker's identification, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by 6 ABC Action News.

