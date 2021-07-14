US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Double Fatal Shooting, South Jersey Prosecutor Says

A fugitive has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection with a double-shooting that left two men dead in their car in South Jersey, authorities said.

Andre Price, 33, of Willingboro has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting the men inside their vehicle, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess.

The victims reportedly were parking at an apartment complex in Edgewater Park Township when the drive-by shooting occurred, Coffina and Hess said on Wednesday.

Price also was charged with several weapons offenses, they said.

Price is accused of killing Sadiel Gonzalez, 25, and Altarrek Bell, 18, as they were parking on March 27 at the Orchard Park Apartments with two other passengers inside the car, they said.

Price was taken into custody last week in Newport News, Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Service Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was being held in the Newport News Jail pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

An investigation found that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a water ice store in Willingboro, the prosecutor said.

Price is alleged to have followed the victims' car to the complex, pullng up beside the vehicle, and firing multiple shots before speeding away, Coffina said

Gonzalez, who lived at the complex, was in the driver’s seat and Bell, a North Carolina resident, was in a back seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Coffina and Hess said.

The two other occupants were not struck by gunfire, they said.

The case was investigated by the Prosecutor's Office and Edgewater Park police with help from the Hampton (VA) Police Department, Newport News (VA) Police Department, New Jersey State Police and United States Secret Service. The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the apprehension, Coffina said.

