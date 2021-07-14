Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Opioids Drive Highest Number Of OD Deaths Ever In US, While NJ Holds Steady, CDC Reports
News

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Double Fatal Shooting, South Jersey Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Andre Price
Andre Price Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A fugitive has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection with a double-shooting that left two men dead in their car in South Jersey, authorities said.

Andre Price, 33, of Willingboro has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting the men inside their vehicle, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess.

The victims reportedly were parking at an apartment complex in Edgewater Park Township when the drive-by shooting occurred, Coffina and Hess said on Wednesday.

Price also was charged with several weapons offenses, they said.

Price is accused of killing Sadiel Gonzalez, 25, and Altarrek Bell, 18, as they were parking on March 27 at the Orchard Park Apartments with two other passengers inside the car, they said.

Price was taken into custody last week in Newport News, Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Service Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. 

He was being held in the Newport News Jail pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

An investigation found that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a water ice store in Willingboro, the prosecutor said.

Price is alleged to have followed the victims' car to the complex, pullng up beside the vehicle, and firing multiple shots before speeding away, Coffina said

Gonzalez, who lived at the complex, was in the driver’s seat and Bell, a North Carolina resident, was in a back seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Coffina and Hess said.

The two other occupants were not struck by gunfire, they said.

The case was investigated by the Prosecutor's Office and Edgewater Park police with help from the Hampton (VA) Police Department, Newport News (VA) Police Department, New Jersey State Police and United States Secret Service. The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the apprehension, Coffina said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.