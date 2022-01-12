US Marshals Arrest 5th Suspect In Fatal Double Shooting In Burlington County

U.S. Marshals have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the fatal double shooting of a father and his 17-year-old son last fall, authorities said.

The father was wounded and the son was killed in a Walmart parking lot, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Public Safety Director Bruce Painter.

Tarik Jenkins, 25, of College Drive in Pemberton Township, was charged with first-degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, hindering, obstruction and several weapons offenses, Coffina and Painter said.

Jenkins was taken into custody Tuesday at a residence in Edgewater Park by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department is a member of the task force and participated in the apprehension.

Jenkins was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation began the night of Oct. 7, 2021, after Burlington police responded to a report of shots fired in the Walmart parking lot on Route 541 at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Police found Dion E. Williams Sr., 44, and his son Albert, 17, both of Hammonton, suffering from gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said. Both victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert Williams, who was struck in the chest, was pronounced dead. Dion E. Williams Sr. was treated and released.

The investigation, which is continuing, revealed that the parties involved had previously planned to meet in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, there was an argument, followed by gunfire.

Jenkins had evaded arrest since being charged on Oct. 29, Coffina said.

His four co-defendants, who were apprehended in the days following the shootings and charged with multiple offenses, include:

Kayhree Simmons, 19, of Windsor Lane in Willingboro;

Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19, of Echohill Lane in Willingboro;

Kweli L. McCants, 20, of Evergreen Drive in Willingboro;

Azza Kamnaksh, 19, of Echohill Lane, Willingboro, and;

Simmons and Earley also are being held in the Burlington County Jail.

McCants and Kamnaksh were not detained.

