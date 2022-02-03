Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Trenton Drug Dealer Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl, Faces 12 Years Prison: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Marvin Montoya
Marvin Montoya Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 35-year-old man from Trenton has admitted to selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a customer from Burlington County, authorities said.

Marvin Montoya pleaded guilty to first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death in exchange for a 12-year New Jersey state prison sentence, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. 

Montoya is due to be sentenced on March 11.

An investigation began after 23-year-old Michael Williams was found dead by a relative in their Browns Mills home on Aug. 11, 2020, after he failed to get up for work, Coffina said. The investigation revealed that Williams had previously traveled to Trenton and purchased drugs from Montoya in the city’s North Ward, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Williams died of fentanyl toxicity.

Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman is handling the case.

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. 

The lead investigator was Pemberton Township Lt. Jay Watters, who has since been promoted to chief.

