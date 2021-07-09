Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: AMBER ALERT: Boy, 2, Mom Abducted By Convicted Abuser, State Police Say
News

Suspended NJ Jail Officer Indicted In Shooting That Killed Medical Worker, Wounded Patient

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Suspended NJ Corrections Officer Bruce W. Gomola
Suspended NJ Corrections Officer Bruce W. Gomola Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A suspended New Jersey corrections officer who opened fire in a doctor's office when he couldn't book an appointment has been indicted for murder, authorities said.

Bruce Gomola Jr., 52, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Gomola, from Burlington Township, worked at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly at the time of last summer's fatal shooting at a medical office, Coffina said.

He has been suspended without pay and is being held in a detention facility in northern New Jersey, Coffina said.

Police were called to the 15000 block of Midlantic Drive in Mount Laurel on July 24, 2020, on a report of a shooting inside the Delaware Valley Urology office, Coffina said.

An investigation found that Gomola became upset while attempting to arrange an appointment for his father to be seen by a physician, the prosecutor said.

When Patient Services Representative Stephanie Horton tried to talk with Gomola, he allegedly pulled a .40 caliber handgun and fired one shot into her chest, according to Coffina. The bullet exited through Horton's back and struck a female patient in the knee, he said.

Gomola then left the building and drove away, but soon returned to the scene and surrendered without incident to a Mount Laurel detective, Coffina said.

Horton, 44, of Willingboro, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. 

The second victim, a patient in her fifties, was treated at Cooper hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section, is handling the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.