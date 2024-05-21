Masked Robbers Hit Verizon Store In Evesham: Police

On Wednesday, May 15, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Evesham police responded to 930 W. Route 70 for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

One suspect brandished a firearm, police said.

The store employee was not injured.

The suspects were described as wearing masks, gloves, dark-colored pants, white sneakers and hooded sweatshirts.

The suspects accessed the store’s safe and stole a large quantity of cell phones and electronic devices, police said.

The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this crime, or the identities of the suspects, is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856- 983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / or email KennedyS@eveshampd.org,

