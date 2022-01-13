Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Stolen Car Suspects Arrested In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Evesham police
Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

A pair of men from Newark has been arrested in connection with a car stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.

On Oct. 21, 2021, a Mercedes Benz was stolen from behind a business in the Promenade, 500 South Route 73 in Evesham, according to Evesham police.

The 2019 vehicle was recovered the same day in Irvington,

A subsequent investigation by the Evesham Police Department Investigative Bureau led to multiple pieces of evidence that identified Dion Wiggins and Quamir Hodges as being responsible for this offense, according to police.

On Wednesday, both Hodges and Wiggins were charged on warrants. 

Wiggins, 48, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said.

Hodges, 24, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said.

Both suspects were being held in the Monmouth County Jail on unrelated charges.

