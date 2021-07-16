Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: DOUBLE SUICIDE: Men From NJ, PA Found Dead At Gianni Versace's Former Mansion In Miami
News

South Jersey Woman, 53, Caused Fentanyl Overdose Death, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Linda Naulty
Linda Naulty Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutors Office

A 53-year-old woman from South Jersey has been charged with several drug-related crimes in connection with a fatal overdose, authorities said.

Linda Naulty of Mount Holly was charged Monday with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death, according to  Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Lumberton Township Police Chief Nicholas Peditto.

The charges stem from a Lumberton man's deadly overdose on fentanyl earlier this year, they said.

Naulty was served with the charges at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing. 

She was being held at the facility in February after being charged with multiple counts of possessing and planning to sell illegal dugs in connection with the same case, the prosecutor said.

Lumberton police and emergency medical technicians responded to the 500 block of Main Street on Feb. 8 on a report of an unconscious adult male, Coffina and Peditto said on Friday.

They reportedly found the body of Paul Cronrath IV, 29, who had fatally overdosed in his bedroom, they said. 

Within a few hours, investigators allegedly identified Naulty as the source of the drugs. When taken into custody, she had multiple doses of fentanyl and nearly $1,400 in cash, Coffina and Peditto said. 

The charges were upgraded after the results of toxicology tests confirmed that the drugs found in Cronrath’s bedroom were identical to the ones found on Naulty’s person at the time of her arrest, the prosecutor said.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Lumberton Township Police Department and the BCPO Gang, Gun & Narcotics Task Force. The lead investigator was LTPD Detective Aaron Roselli.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.