Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: NJ: State Prison ‘Hit Squad’ Run By Latin King Targeted Inmates, Corrections Investigators
News

South Jersey Woman, 34, Killed, 4 Children Hurt In Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police are investigating a fatal Garden State Parkway crash.
New Jersey State Police are investigating a fatal Garden State Parkway crash. Photo Credit: NJSP

A 34-year-old woman from Burlington County was killed and four young children from Camden were hurt Wednesday in a crash off the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County, authorities said.

Shardonay Daily of Delanco Township in Burlington County, a front-seat passenger in the SUV, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead upon arrival at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, according to New Jersey State Police.

Four children from Camden, ages 10, 10, 3, and 3, sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital, Sgt. Philip Curry, a NJ state police spokesman, said.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Camden, also was seriously hurt, according to Curry.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the GSP in Upper Township, Curry said.

Preliminary information indicates that near milepost 27, a Ford Explorer ran off the left side of the highway and overturned, Curry said.

The left lane of the highway was closed for more than three hours. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.