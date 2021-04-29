South Jersey Woman, 34, Killed, 4 Children Hurt In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 34-year-old woman from Burlington County was killed and four young children from Camden were hurt Wednesday in a crash off the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County, authorities said.

Shardonay Daily of Delanco Township in Burlington County, a front-seat passenger in the SUV, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead upon arrival at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, according to New Jersey State Police.

Four children from Camden, ages 10, 10, 3, and 3, sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital, Sgt. Philip Curry, a NJ state police spokesman, said.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Camden, also was seriously hurt, according to Curry.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the GSP in Upper Township, Curry said.

Preliminary information indicates that near milepost 27, a Ford Explorer ran off the left side of the highway and overturned, Curry said.

The left lane of the highway was closed for more than three hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

