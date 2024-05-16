Tim worked with the Florence School District as an assistant to the special education teachers, his obituary said.

"His patience with children was unwavering and he was always around with helping hands for whatever was needed," his obit said. "Tim wanted to make a difference in the lives of the children he worked with."

Tim grew up in Trenton in his family's funeral home, Thatcher-Lloyd Funeral Home, "often assisting his father in the business as a boy; a formative experience that was evident in his compassion for others," his obituary said.

He spent many Thursday evenings shooting darts in the Trenton Dart League, was a member of Capitol City Riders and a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 3 in Roebling, his obit said.

One of the things Tim enjoyed most was playing Santa Claus, his obit said.

"Tim woke up in the wee hours on Christmas morning, dressed up as Santa Claus, and woke up the children of family and friends," his obituary said. "He would travel an hour just to bring joy and awe to a child."

Click here to read Timothy P. Lloyd's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.