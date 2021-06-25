Contact Us
South Jersey Woman, 3 Men Arrested In Torching Of Historic Mansion, Iron Foundry, Police Say

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Burlington City police released this surveillance camera video of four alleged suspects leaving the scene of an arson fire. Photo Credit: Provided/ Burlington City Police Department
Gabriel Vance has been charged with two counts of arson, Burlington City police say Photo Credit: Burlington City PD
Another view from surveillance camera video released by Burlington City police that allegedly captured images of suspects leaving the scene of an arson fire. Photo Credit: Burlington City Police Department

A woman and three men from Camden County have been arrested in connection with multiple fires as an abandoned iron foundry, authorities said.

The fires were intentionally set using flammables in April and June, destroying two buildings while damaging two others, according to Burlington City police. 

The arson fires occurred at the city's defunct U.S. Pipe and Foundry and historic McNeal Mansion once used as the iron foundry's headquarters.The foundry complex is abandoned and police allege the suspects climbed under fencing.

Police released a surveillance camera that allegedly caught images of suspects believed to be involved in setting the fires -- and their vehicle, police said.

A tip helped police track down the suspect vehicle in Camden County, police said.

Four suspects from Camden County were arrested after a multi-agency investigation, Burlington police said on Friday.

Gabriel Vance, 20, of Berlin was charged with two counts of arson, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing, police said. Vance was being held in Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

Gabriel Vance

Burlington City PD

Three others were charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing: Summer Wisor, 20; of Sicklerville; Daniel Badecki, 18, of Audubon; and Ryan Gibbs, 19, of Blackwood, according to Burlington City police. All three were released on summonses pending court appearances, police said.

In the surveillance video released by police, four people are seen arriving near the foundry in a vehicle about 2:30 a.m. The surveillance camera also caught images (shown above) of three men and a woman leaving the area about an hour later, shortly before firefighters responded, police said. 

Fires allegedly destroyed two buildings, including the carriage house of the historic McNeal Mansion,  police said. Two buildings at the abandoned iron foundry also were damaged by fire, police said.

The investigation remains active, police said. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Burlington City Police Department at 609-386-0262 and as for Detective Jamie Lambing.

