News

South Jersey Stranger Arrested For Touching 4 Young Utah Girls At Burlington Hotel, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Westampton Township police
Westampton Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Westampton PD

Four sleeping teenagers were sexually assaulted by a 54-year-old stranger at a South Jersey hotel, authorities said.

The high school graduates, ages 17 and 18, from Utah, were asleep during a two-week religious history retreat, Westampton Township police said.

The youths were traveling from Washington,, D.C., to NYC this week with an overnight stay in Burlington County, police said on Friday.

The man allegedly accosted them about 4 a.m., according to police, who reviewed hotel security video before the arrest.

William Wise of Winslow Township, was arrested in a separate room at the Red Roof Inn on Burlington-Mount Holly Road in Westampton, police said.

Wise is accused of inappropriately touching the youths, police said.

Wise has been charged with burglary, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment by offensive touching, police said.

Wise was being held Friday at the Burlington County jail pending a detention hearing.

