South Jersey Man Sentenced In 2017 Murder Case

A Burlington County man's maximum sentence could keep in prison until he is in his 80s after he being found guilty of murder.

Douglas Lewis, 26, Pemberton Township, was found guilty of murder and weapons charges in July.

Lewis has been sentenced to 58 years in New Jersey state prison for fatally shooting Shaquille Williams, 24, in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Kinsley Road on March 21, 2017 just before 9 p.m., according to Prosecutor Scott Coffina

Lewis is thought to have killed Williams as payback for robbing one of Lewis’s associates, as the Coffina argued during the trial.

“This was an execution, plain and simple,” Prosecutor Coffina said.

The jury deliberated for eight hours over two days before he was found guilty.

The sentence was handed down by the Hon. Gerard H. Breland, J.S.C., on Friday.

Officially, the sentence is 48 years for the murder conviction, and 10 years for the weapons charge. The sentences will be served to run consecutively.

Lewis has been in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest in August 2018.

He will be 71 years old before he is eligible for parole, as he must serve at least 85 percent of the murder sentence and a minimum of five years on the firearm charge before he can apply.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit. The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Sergeant Tony Luyber and BCPO Detective Sergeant Danielle Hann.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.