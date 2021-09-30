Contact Us
Breaking News: Murder, Kidnapping Indictment Returned Against NJ Man Accused Of Killing Ex-GF, Abducting Son
South Jersey Man Indicted In Double Fatal Drive-By Shooting

Jon Craig
Andre Price
Andre Price Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 33-year-old South Jersey man has been indicted in connection with a double shooting that left two men dead in their car while parked outside an Edgewater Park apartment house, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Andre Price of Willingboro on two counts of first-degree murder and several weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina 

The indictment was returned Thursday. An arraignment is expected soon in Superior Court. 

Price has been held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being extradited to New Jersey two months ago after his apprehension by the U.S. Marshals  Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Newport News, Virginia.

Price is charged with fatally shooting Sadiel Gonzalez, 25, and Altarek Bell, 18, as they were parking their car at the Orchard Park Apartments with two other passengers inside on March 27.

An investigation found that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a water ice store in Willingboro. Price is alleged to have followed the victims to the apartment complex before pulling up beside their vehicle, firing multiple shots and speeding away, Coffina said.

Gonzalez, who lived at the complex, was in the driver’s seat and Bell, a North Carolina resident, was in a back seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The car's two other occupants were not struck by gunfire.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the fugitive's apprehension.

