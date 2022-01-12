South Jersey Man Indicted For Attacking Elderly Neighbors, Stealing Their Car

A South Jersey man has been indicted for attacking his elderly neighbors and then stealing their car, authorities said.

A grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Rhys R. Lershe, 44, of Westampton Township with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering another person, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Lershe remains in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

An investigation began on Aug. 4, 2021, when the couple called police at approximately 12:30 a.m. and reported the assaults and theft, Coffina said.

The investigation revealed that Lershe entered their residence through a second-story bedroom window and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima, the prosecutor said.

Lershe then allegedly assaulted the couple before leaving in the car, Coffina said. The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and admitted for treatment.

Lershe was arrested the following day by the Millville Police Department at a residence in Cumberland County. He was still in possession of the stolen Kia when apprehended, Coffina said.

The incident was investigated by the Westampton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the Moorestown Township Police Department, Mount Laurel Police Department and Willingboro Police Department.

The indictment was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Brandon Almeida.

