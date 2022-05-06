South Jersey Man, 22, Charged With Murder In Fatal Apartment House Fire: State Police

A 22-year-old man from Burlington has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal arson fire, authorities said.

Newlin Evans also was charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to an apartment complex that killed a man and injured two other victims, New Jersey State Police said.

On April 20, Pemberton Borough police began investigating a fire on Egbert Street in Pemberton Borough that killed Camryn Powell, 22, of Pemberton Borough.

As a result of the initial investigation, the fire was deemed suspicious and members from the New Jersey State Police Troop ‘C’ Red Lion Station along with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Office, Major Crime South Unit, and Crime Scene Investigations Unit were requested to assist with the investigation.

