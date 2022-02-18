Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were resp[onding to a serious crash with injuries in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at 1711 County Road 542 in Washington, initial reports said.

At least three people were hurt and a medical helicopter had been requested, an unconfirmed report said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOr UPDATES

