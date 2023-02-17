Seen Them? Police Release Photos Of Alleged South Jersey Package Thieves

Police in Evesham are on the lookout for a pair of people suspected of stealing packages from porches.

On Feb. 6,patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Main Street for the report of package thefts, Evesham police said.

All of the victims had packages stolen that were delivered to them that day. The thefts ranged in value from $10 to $40,000, police said.

two suspects were seen committing these crimes on surveillance footage.

An extensive investigation was conducted by members of the Investigative Bureau which led to the identification of one suspect, Nasir Moore, police said. A second suspect is still unidentified at this time.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, a warrant was issued for Moore's arrest, police said.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or knowledge of the identity of the unidentified suspect are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856- 983-1116 or email Det. Magnus at MagnusJ@eveshampd.org,

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.