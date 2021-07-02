SEEN HER? Girl, 16, Missing In South Jersey, State Police Say

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl from South Jersey who went missing earlier this week.

Taryn Cupit, of Cape May County, left her home in Upper Township at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday and has not returned, State Police said.

Taryn is described as white, 5'5", 115 pounds with a fair complexion, hazel eyes and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt that says “Bob’s” on the front and black shorts.

Her family and friends think she may be in the Atlantic City area, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NJSP Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.

