Recovering Skinhead Talks Life As Former White Supremacist In NJ

A former white supremacist is coming to Burlington County to speak against hate crimes, authorities said.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw invites the public to attend the forum on Friday, Dec. 9, where the BCPO will unveil a new initiative aimed at reducing bias and hate crimes in Burlington County. The event – dubbed “Responding to Hate with Hope” – will feature former skinhead gang member Frank Meeink as the keynote speaker, as well as Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey’s 3rd District.

Meeink's memoir, "Autobiography of a Recovering Skinhead," details his transformation, along with efforts he has since made to prevent others from joining hate groups. The movie "American History X" is loosely based on Meeink’s experiences.

After a three-year stint in prison where he says he befriended blacks, the Philadelphia native left the racist neo-Nazi movement and now lectures against it. He says he was exposed to people from other ethnic and racial backgrounds and reevaluated his own racist beliefs.

The forum will be held at the Burlington County Library System, 5 Pioneer Drive in Westampton. The two-hour event begins at 4 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.