Prosecutor: South Jersey Woman Stole $60K From Youth Football, Cheerleading Program

A 45-year-old woman from South Jersey has been arrested for stealing more than $60,000 from a youth spots program and spending the money on family vacations and other personal expenses, authorities said.

Stacy Cassidy, 45, of Monmouth Road in Chesterfield was charged with elements of computer theft, misapplication of entrusted property, theft by deception and forgery by uttering, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mansfield Township Police Chief Ronald G. Mulhall Jr.

Cassidy is accused of stealing the money from a youth football and cheerleading program while serving as the organization’s treasurer over a five-year period that ended last year, Coffina said.

She was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a Superior Court hearing on Friday in Mount Holly.

The investigation began earlier this year after members of the Northern Burlington Junior Greyhound Athletic Association contacted law enforcement officials with suspicions that Cassidy had been embezzling funds from the organization and using them for personal expenses while serving as treasurer between January 2015 and December 2019, Coffina said.

The investigation found that during that period, Cassidy made 542 unauthorized transactions totaling $60,654, the prosecutor said.

She allegedly used the money to help pay for her mortgage, cell phone bill, groceries, gas, and home heating oil, among other items, Coffina said.

Included in that total were 84 unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals worth more than $21,000 that coincided with family vacations on cruises and to Disney World, Coffina said.

In an attempt to conceal the scheme, Cassidy restricted access to account statements, fabricated reports misrepresenting the organization’s financial position, and forged documents to falsely indicate that insurance premiums had been paid and coverage was being maintained, Coffina said.

A warranted search of Cassidy's home was made on Thursday. She was taken into custody with the assistance of the Chesterfield Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, according to Coffina.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy is handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.