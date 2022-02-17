Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ Woman, 73, Who Gave Infant Fatal Magnesium Dose Has Treated People For Years: Authorities
News

Philadelphia Gunman Indicted In South Jersey Sandwich Shop Killing: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 20-year-old Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges filed in connection with a deadly shooting in a South Jersey shopping center parking lot, authorities said.

Lamar Johnson followed Nasir Phillips, 18, to Willingboro Town Center and opened fire while he was leaving a sandwich shop on Oct. 11, 2021, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Phillips, who was found in his car, was taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen, then flown to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Johnson was arrested Nov. 15 in Sharon Hill, PA by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Unit. He has been lodged in the Burlington County Jail ever since.

A grand jury indicted Johnson on charges of Attempted Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Third Degree). 

The indictment was returned Feb. 15 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment is pending in Superior Court.

