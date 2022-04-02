Contact Us
Pennsylvania Pimp Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Of Drugged Women In NJ Motels: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Michael Tedesco
Michael Tedesco Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 49-year-old man from Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for human trafficking and failing to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

Michael Tedesco, of Reading, admitted transporting women to motels in South Jersey to engage in paid sexual encounters that he arranged and then keeping a portion of what they earned for himself, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Tedesco pleaded guilty in December to first-degree human trafficking as well as third-degree failure to register as a sex offender for an unrelated offense, Coffina said.

Tedesco received a 10-year term on the human trafficking charge and three years for failure to register as a sex offender, the prosecutor said. The sentences, which will run concurrently, were handed down Friday, Feb. 4, in Superior Court by Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger

The sexual encounters occurred in motels in Westampton and Mount Laurel, where Tedesco would supply the women with illicit drugs and use force if necessary to make sure they complied, Coffina said.

“Human trafficking is a societal problem, but more importantly, a uniquely personal offense against the victim forced to engage in sexual activity or labor against their will,” Coffina said. “We take this crime very seriously. It is very difficult to investigate and prosecute, as victims are often terrified or manipulated by their offender against cooperating with law enforcement. The problem has become more insidious as the ongoing Substance Use Disorder epidemic presents a vulnerability in many victims for human traffickers to exploit.”

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler and Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy, supervisor of the Financial Crimes Unit handled the case.

The investigation was conducted by the Mount Laurel Police Department, the Westampton Township Police Department, the Prosecutor’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.

