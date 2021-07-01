OSHA: NJ Group Home Operator Failed To Guard Workers From Coronavirus Outbreaks

A New Jersey company failed to protect its workers from potentially deadly exposure to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal agency said.

Oaks Integrated Care, based in Burlington County, provides healthcare in 19 counties for mental illness, developmentally disabilities and addictions, including group home residents.

One worker at Oaks' Bock Bay group home in Howell and a worker at the Pat LeBon Center in Lumberton allegedly were exposed to COVID-19 at those facilities, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Both Oaks workers later died of the virus, OSHA said.

In response to OSHA's citation a chief executive officer at Oaks called the safety of its employees and clients "our highest priority."

“Very sadly, we lost two Oaks Integrated Care employees to the coronavirus pandemic," CEO Derry Holland said in a statement.

Oaks workers at five other group homes operated by Oaks also were exposed to COVID-19 outbreaks, according to OSHA: Turner Lane Group Home, Evergreen Manor Group Home, R.I.S.E., Jerry Gavin House and the Martha’s Boulevard Group Home.

OSHA alleged that Oaks "did not develop and implement timely and effective measures" to stop the virus from spreading after the outbreaks in Howell and Lumberton.

Oaks failed to identify and isolate group home residents suspected of having coronavirus and failed to tell its workers about the risks, OSHA claimed, while proposing a fine of $27,306.

OSHA found the company also failed to:

Develop and implement a respiratory protection program.

Provide NIOSH-certified respirators to employees who provided care to confirmed coronavirus-positive clients.

Provide workers with fit tests or medical evaluations to ensure effective use of the required respirators.

Provide effective training in the use, cleaning and storage of a respirator.

OSHA cited the company with a serious violation of the respiratory protection standard, and a serious violation of the general duty clause that requires employers to ensure workplaces are free of recognized hazards that may cause death or serious physical harm.

“Healthcare workers must have increased protections since they face the greatest risks of coronavirus exposure,” said OSHA’s Area Office Director Paula Dixon-Roderick in Marlton.

OSHA COURTESY: U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Holland, CEO at Oaks, added: “We reported the deaths immediately to OSHA as required by federal law and followed all guidelines from the Department of Health and Office of Licensing."

"While we do not fully agree with OSHA’s findings, we continue to follow guidance from OSHA, the CDC and the State of NJ to protect everyone’s health and safety," Holland said.

The company has 15 working days to comply with the findings, request a conference with OSHA or contest the findings before an independent review commission.

"These conditions allowed the perpetuation of an outbreak of COVID-19" at Oaks facilities, OSHA said.

