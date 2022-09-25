NJ Man Killed In Construction Accident At Hindu Temple Accused Of Human Trafficking

A 57-year-old man killed last week in a construction accident at a Hindu temple in South Jersey had been accused of human trafficking, police said.

The unidentified man was found unresponsive when police arrived at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on North Main Street in Robbinsville around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, authorities said.

The Hillside resident was pronounced dead at the scene, located behind the temple where curbing was being installed, according to police. Further details were not immediately released.

The FBI raided the temple in May 2021, around the time a lawsuit was filed alleging BAPS forced them into signing employment agreements to build the temple for as little as $1.20 a day, as originally reported by the Associated Press. The workers were forced into manual labor for more than 12 hours a day with no days off under security guards' watch, the suit said.

An email placed to the BAPS public affairs office Sunday morning was not immediately returned.

