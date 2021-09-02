New Chick-fil-A Coming To South Jersey

A popular fast-food chicken chain is expanding to a new South Jersey location.

Cinnaminson township authorized an agreement last week with Delco Development LLC to build a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Route 130 South.

"Our economic development team has been actively pursuing Chick-fil-A for some time and we are fortunate to have found an outstanding partner in Delco Development so we can pursue this economic development initiative," Committeeman Ryan Horner, liaison to the township economic development committee, said in a statement.

The fast food restaurant will be built between a Lidl grocery store and the Shoppes at Cinnaminson.

Township officials will now work with the Willingboro-based developer on a redevelopment plan and redevelopment agreement for the project.

"Although just in the initial phase, the township committee is committed to bringing this highly regarded fast-casual restaurant to our Route 130 business corridor in the near future," Horner said.

