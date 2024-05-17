Plans for a proposed two-story entertainment center known as Parky’s were presented to the Moorestown Planning Board on May 2, according to Mayor Nicole Gillespie.

A go-kart track, arcade games, music venues, an outdoor rooftop, duckpin bowling, and themed golf centers are just some of what's included in the highly-anticipated addition, which Gillespie said is set to open next year.

"I'm definitely excited about it. It's great to see it finally happening," Gillespie told Daily Voice. "The whole development of the mall has been huge. It was looking grim there for a while."

The 61-year-old mall suffered a setback with the 2019 closure of Lord & Taylor, one of its anchor stores. Then, the Sears department store closed in 2020.

Last November, voters overturned a 60-year law banning businesses that offer games of chance with prizes in the township, making way for exciting new opportunities, like this one.

The entertainment center plans do not need formal township approval since they conform with existing zoning laws, the mayor said.

"Aside from the usual building permits, they're good to go," Gillespie said. "Everyone on (the) Council now is committed to seeing the mall revitalized... We've been talking about this a long time."

The Parky's entertainment center’s first floor would include a speakeasy-style bar. There would also be a multi-level go-kart track, carnival games and more than 100 arcade games and virtual reality offerings, according to the overview presented to the planning board.

The second floor would feature ax-throwing as well as four miniature golf concepts and duckpin bowling which uses smaller balls and pins. There would also be remote control car racing and digital dart games.

Parky's plans to add an outdoor rooftop area for live music and entertainment.

Another potential obstacle ws removed in November 2023: Moorestown voters, by a 2-to-1 margin, approved a referendum overturning a longtime ban on games of chance or skill.

There's other good news at the mall. Ten new stores have opened since February. There's also a new Cooper Health outpatient facility that opened in November 2023 in the former Sears store and plans for 75 apartments at the other end of the mall.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) owns the mall. Daily Voice reached out to mall management for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.