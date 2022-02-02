Motorist Trapped, Airlifted In Burlington County Crash: Developing

A motorist was trapped and had to be airlifted after a crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. near 275 Kettle Run Road in Evesham, initial reports said.

The fire marshal confined an entrapment and a medical helicopter was requested for an airlift to an area hospital, an unconfirmed report said.

Evesham police were not immediately available for comment.

