Food Dye Leaves South Jersey Creek Red: Report

Jon Craig
Pennsauken Creek
Pennsauken Creek Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org/Jstuby

Food dye caused a portion of Pennsauken Creek in Burlington County to turn red on Tuesday, Aug. 2, reports say.

ABC Chopper 6 flew over the creek and the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority nearby and could see the tinted water flowing from the facility.

The accident occurred after a beverage manufacturing company incorrectly dumped the dye into the local wastewater system, according to the outlet, which cites EMUA director of personnel, safety and security, Frank Locantore.

The dye is not nontoxic, and there is no danger to residents who live around the Woodstream Wastewater Treatment Plant, Locantore said.

Click here for more from 6ABC.

