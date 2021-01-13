Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Feds: NJ Man Who Sent Links To Investigator For $20 Had 22,000 Child Sex Abuse Images

Jerry DeMarco
ICE's Homeland Security Investigations
ICE's Homeland Security Investigations Photo Credit: Homeland Security Investigations

For just $20, a South Jersey man sent an undercover investigator links to websites that contained images of child sexual abuse, but that was nothing compared to what later turned up, federal authorities said.

Homeland Security agents who raided the Willingboro home of Al-Fahim Medina, 22, found more than 22,000 illegal images, including those of “prepubescent children being sexually abused,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

It all began last January, Honig said, when the undercover agent found coded online language offering the sale of child pornography on Twitter.

The Twitter profile “directed interested parties to an encrypted social media messaging application,” she said.

During several sessions over the following weeks, Medina agreed to sell multiple links to cloud storage websites that contained videos of child sexual abuse to the agent, the U.S. attorney said.

The agents sent $20 to a PayPal account registered to Medina and, in return, got links to “websites that contained child sexual abuse," Honig said.

Authorities charged Medina with distribution of child pornography after seizing several devices that she said turned out containing tens of thousands of illegal images during a raid on Medina’s home last June.

A federal judge in Camden released the Burlington County resident, pending further court action, on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Honig credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations’ Cherry Hill Office with the investigation leading to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg of her Camden office is handling the case.

