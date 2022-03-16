Drug Dealer Caused South Jersey Woman's Fentanyl-Laced Heroin Death: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old woman from Burlington County has been found guilty of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to another woman, authorities said.

A jury convicted Shannon McGuigan of Pemberton Township of strict liability for drug-induced death as well as drug possession and distribution charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Sentencing is set for April 29, Coffina said on Wednesday, March 16. McGuigan was being held in Burlington County Jail.

An investigation began on May 30, 2017, after the overdose victim, 26, was discovered in her Pemberton Township home by a family member. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood indicated the cause of death was due to heroin and fentanyl toxicity, Coffina said.

The investigation revealed that the victim purchased drugs from McGuigan a short time before she fatally overdosed, he said.

The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman.

The lead investigator was retired Pemberton Township Police Lt. Brian Smith, who is now a Prosecutor’s Agent with the BCPO.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.