Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Feds: Counterfeiter Who Made Phony $100 Bills With Bleached Singles Gets 5 Years Without Parole
News

Drug Dealer Caused South Jersey Woman's Fentanyl-Laced Heroin Death: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Shannon McGuigan
Shannon McGuigan Photo Credit: Jon Craig

A 36-year-old woman from Burlington County has been found guilty of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to another woman, authorities said.

A jury convicted Shannon McGuigan of Pemberton Township of strict liability for drug-induced death as well as drug possession and distribution charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Sentencing is set for April 29, Coffina said on Wednesday, March 16. McGuigan was being held in Burlington County Jail. 

An investigation began on May 30, 2017, after the overdose victim, 26, was discovered in her Pemberton Township home by a family member. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood indicated the cause of death was due to heroin and fentanyl toxicity, Coffina said.

The investigation revealed that the victim purchased drugs from McGuigan a short time before she fatally overdosed, he said.

The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman. 

The lead investigator was retired Pemberton Township Police Lt. Brian Smith, who is now a Prosecutor’s Agent with the BCPO.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.