Burlington County Woman's Death Ruled Homicide: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Sheila Maguire
Sheila Maguire Photo Credit: Facebook/ Sheila Maguire

The death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Police found Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness check at her residence in the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive because they had been unable to reach her for a few days, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday, Aug. 30 by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood. The exact cause of her death is being withheld at this time.

No arrests had been made.

The investigation is being conducted by the Florence Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are FTPD Detective Chris Powell and BCPO Detectives Shawn McDonough and Andrew Ridolfi.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

