Bradley Cooper Spotted In Cape May

Nicole Acosta
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Photo Credit: Georges Biard (Wikimedia commons)

Bradley Cooper was spotted over the weekend in Cape May.

The 46-year-old actor and filmmaker known for his roles in "A Star is Born" and "The Hangover" happily greeted fans while walking around the Washington Street Mall on Saturday, according to WildwoodVideoArchive.

Although Cooper's mother apparently owns a house in nearby Brigantine, it was unclear why he was in the area, the outlet reports.

He is believed to have traveled to Philadelphia on Sunday to attend the Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game, according to the outlet.

Cooper was born in Abington Township, PA, and owns homes in New York City and Los Angeles, Architectural Digest confirms.

His new movie, "Nightmare Alley," directed by Guillermo Del Toro, is expected to premiere on Dec. 17, PhillyVoice reports.

