Accused NJ Motel Strangler Was Registered Sex Offender: Report

A man accused of strangling and stabbing a woman in a Burlington County motel room appears to be a registered sex offender, NJ Advance Media reports.

Alexander Rivera, 26, of Merchantville and Philadelphia, was taken into custody without incident on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, on a murder charge and weapons offenses in the Bel-Air Motor Lodge killing of Michelle L. Johnson, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Rivera apparently served a prison sentence on child pornography distribution and child endangerment charges, but was released in 2020, NJ.com says citing state court records. He also allegedly violated parole, the outlet says.

Inside Rivera's abandoned vehicle found June 10 was a note saying he was headed to Florida to "find himself," NJ.com says. He was ultimately captured in Philadelphia.

