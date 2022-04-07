Accused 'High-End' Car Thief From North Carolina Charged By South Jersey Police

A suspected "high-end" car thief from North Carolina has been charged by Burlington County authorities.

Kevin J. Fields, 26, was charged with theft, according to Evesham police.

On Jan. 24, Elkins Chevrolet, 401 South Route 73, reported the theft of a 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat valued at $76,600, police said.

The ensuing investigation by the Evesham Police Department Investigative Bureau uncovered a potential suspect who was at the car dealership the day before the theft and allegedly acted suspiciously when asking about the Hellcat.

Additional follow-up investigation resulted in the identification of the suspect who reportedly provided fake personal information to the dealership on Jan. 23, police said.

.Based on the information and evidence obtained during the investigation, the suspect was identified as Kevin Fields of North Carolina.

Fields was charged was being held in the Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton, NC, on unrelated charges. Fields will be extradited to New Jersey once he is released, police said.

