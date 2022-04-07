Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Ex-Con From NY State Admits Trying To Get Loaded Gun Through Newark Airport Security
News

Accused 'High-End' Car Thief From North Carolina Charged By South Jersey Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Evesham police
Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

A suspected "high-end" car thief from North Carolina has been charged by Burlington County authorities.

Kevin J. Fields, 26, was charged with theft, according to Evesham police. 

On Jan. 24, Elkins Chevrolet, 401 South Route 73, reported the theft of a 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat valued at $76,600, police said.

The ensuing investigation by the Evesham Police Department Investigative Bureau uncovered a potential suspect who was at the car dealership the day before the theft and allegedly acted suspiciously when asking about the Hellcat.

Additional follow-up investigation resulted in the identification of the suspect who reportedly provided fake personal information to the dealership on Jan. 23, police said.

.Based on the information and evidence obtained during the investigation, the suspect was identified as Kevin Fields of North Carolina. 

Fields was charged was being held in the Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton, NC, on unrelated charges. Fields will be extradited to New Jersey once he is released, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.