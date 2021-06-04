Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro


Teacher, Principal Suspended Amid Investigation Of School Project On Hitler's 'Accomplishments'
7 Sex Offenders From South Jersey, Pennsylvania, Did Not Report New Addresses, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Left column, from top to bottom, are: Joseph Singletary, Robert Richardson and Demetris Bean; Far right, from top to bottom: Shawn Harris, Brian Henderson, Paul Hollingsworth. Shown in the center photo is Michael Tedesco of Reading, Pennsylvania.
Left column, from top to bottom, are: Joseph Singletary, Robert Richardson and Demetris Bean; Far right, from top to bottom: Shawn Harris, Brian Henderson, Paul Hollingsworth. Shown in the center photo is Michael Tedesco of Reading, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Seven convicted sex offenders from South Jersey and Pennsylvania have been indicted for moving without telling law enforcement, authorities said.

Four of the seven registered sex offenders (shown above) have been newly charged and are in custody, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Three of the men remained at-large as fugitives on Friday. While not yet in custody, the trio also were charged with the new offense of failing to notify law enforcement of their new current addresses.

The seven sex offenders indicted by a Burlington County grand jury, and charged, were:

Demetris Bean, 42, of Browns Mills; Shawn Harris, 34, of Edgewater Park; Brian Henderson, 37, of Burlington Township; Paul Hollingsworth, 37, of Pemberton Township; Robert Richardson, 43, Mount Holly; Joseph Singletary, 43, of Maple Shade; and Michael Tedesco, 48, of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Towns listed above were the last towns on file with law enforcement before they moved, authorities said.

Harris, Henderson, Singletary and Tedesco were being held in different jails on charges unrelated to their failure to register, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Bean, Hollingsworth and Richardson are considered fugitives, the prosecutor said on Friday.

Police from the old address and any new address must be kept up-to-date, under New Jersey law. The same is true if registered sex offenders move to another state.

Failure to report a new address is considered a third-degree crime.

Arraignments of those already in custody were expected soon in Superior Court in Mount Holly. 

Anyone knowing the fugitives' whereabouts is urged to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035.   

Ask to speak to a detective in the county's Megan’s Law Unit. Tips also can be sent electronically to tips@co.burlington.nj.us

For more details about New Jersey sex offender laws, click here.  

