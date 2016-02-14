19-Year-Old Man Shot In Front Of Burlington County Pizza Shop: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old man from Burlington was shot at a shopping center, authorities said.

An investigation began after Willingboro police were called to the Kennedy Plaza in the 400 block of John F. Kennedy Way just after 7:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

Police found the body of Adam Janson in the parking lot in front of a pizza shop, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Police Department Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian Bucs.

Janson was known to reside in the Burlington City/Burlington Township area. An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Jenn Marchese and WTPD Detective Monica Pogorzelski.

