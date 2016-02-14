Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

19-Year-Old Man Shot In Front Of Burlington County Pizza Shop: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Willingboro Township police
Willingboro Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Willingboro PD

A 19-year-old man from Burlington was shot at a shopping center, authorities said.

An investigation began after Willingboro police were called to the Kennedy Plaza in the 400 block of John F. Kennedy Way just after 7:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

Police found the body of Adam Janson in the parking lot in front of a pizza shop, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Police Department Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian Bucs.

Janson was known to reside in the Burlington City/Burlington Township area. An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Jenn Marchese and WTPD Detective Monica Pogorzelski. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.