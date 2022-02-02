Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
18-Year-Old Burlington County Man Indicted In Fatal Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Kai Johnson
Kai Johnson Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

An 18-year-old man from Pemberton Township has been indicted for fatally shooting a 17-year-old male and wounding a 17-year-old female last fall in the 100 block of Snow Avenue in Browns Mills, authorities said.

The indictment against Kai Johnson charges him with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and weapons offenses, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Wednesday.

Johnson has been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since turning himself into police three days after the fall shootings. The grand jury indictment was returned on Tuesday.

An investigation began Oct. 18, 2021, after Pemberton Township police responded to a shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police allegedly found Malachi Treherne, 17, of Pemberton Township, lying in the doorway of the residence, Coffina said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 17-year-old female, who had been shot in the chest, was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and has since been released. Her name was not released by authorities.

The investigation revealed that Johnson and the decedent were having an argument inside the house when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot both victims, Coffina said.

An autopsy determined that Treherne died as a result of two gunshot wounds to his head, Coffina said.

Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson is handling the case.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Erica Ridge and PTPD Detective Anthony Luster.

