1 Airlifted In Wildwood Boat Fire

One person was airlifted in serious condition in a Wildwood boat fire Saturday.

Arriving firefighters were flagged down to help a burn victim who was brought to a nearby business as flames ravaged the 40-foot pleasure vessel docked in the 400 block of Dock Street around 10:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Wildwood Crest EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics treated and transported the victim to the Cape May County Armory in Cape May Court House, where the patient was transferred to a Medevac helicopter and airlifted to Jefferson University Hospital Burn Center in Philadelphia. The patient was listed in serious condition as of Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the fire was upgraded to a first alarm, bringing off-duty firefighters and other local companies from Wildwood Crest, North Wildwood and Stone Harbor to the scene.

During the firefighting process, the boat broke free of its moorings and began floating east down Otten’s Harbor.

Due to the strong winds at the time of the incident, the vessel eventually ended up at the east end of Otten’s Harbor adjacent to Park Boulevard.

As the boat drifted in the harbor, there was minor damage to two other docked vessels. The fire was placed under control in 30 minutes.

The Wildwood Police Dept., New Jersey State Police, Marine Services Bureau, United States Coast Guard, and Sea Tow Cape May all assisted at the incident as well.

A Wildwood City firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety. Fire Department units operated on the scene for approximately 3.5 hours

