New Jersey State Troopers responded to the crash at 7:36 p.m. Sunday, June 25 on Route 653 eastbound at milepost 0.5 in Bass River, they said.

Christopher Golden, of Tuckerton, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle which ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree, a State Police spokesman said.

As a result of the crash, Golden was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.