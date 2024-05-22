Fair 62°

Missing Woman Last Seen At Vincentown Wawa

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help locating a 37-year-old woman missing since last month in Burlington County.

Danielle Lopez and her Hyundai Accent.

 Photo Credit: NJSP
Danielle Lopez was last seen on Saturday, April 13th, at approximately 9:11 a.m. at the Wawa located at 4 Route 72 in Vincentown, 

She is known to frequent the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton Township, and Willingboro Township.

Danielle's 2008 2-door blue Hyundai Accent was found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest, Woodland Township, State Police said.

Danielle is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554 or missingpinformation@njsp.gov.

