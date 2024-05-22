Danielle Lopez was last seen on Saturday, April 13th, at approximately 9:11 a.m. at the Wawa located at 4 Route 72 in Vincentown,

She is known to frequent the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton Township, and Willingboro Township.

Danielle's 2008 2-door blue Hyundai Accent was found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest, Woodland Township, State Police said.

Danielle is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554 or missingpinformation@njsp.gov.

