Missing South Jersey Teen Could Be In Philadelphia: Police

On Thursday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4 p.m., Mariah Jarrells was reported missing, according to Willingboro Township police.

Mariah is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Mariah has brown eyes and black hair and wears glasses.

She is believed to be possibly in the Philadelphia or South Jersey area, police said.

Officers and detectives are still actively searching for Mariah, they said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to call 9-1-1 or the Willingboro Police Desk at 609-877-3001

