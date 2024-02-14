Medport Diner Could Be Replaced By Shopping Center, Chipotle: Report

The Medport Diner on Route 70 in Medford would be demolished under the developer's plans for about 13,000 square feet of new retail space, according to Township Manager Tom Czerniecki.

Retail shopping is a permitted use under zoning law, but the developer would need special approval from the Zoning Board of Adjustment for a drive-through window, Czerniecki told Daily Voice.

."The zoning code only allows fast food establishments with drive-thru’s if it meets certain conditions," Czerniecki said. "If the conditions are not met, the applicant would require a use variance rather than just general site plan approvals from the Planning Board."

The developer is expected to seek a use variance at the Feb. 21 meeting of the Zoning Board, the township manager said.

A lawyer for the developer, J&J Development Group LLC, was not immediately available for comment.

Photo courtesy of 70and73.com.

