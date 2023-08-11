Burlington Man, 36, Charged With Shooting Another Man After Dispute: Prosecutor

The victim also was charged; and faces multiple firearms violations, they said.

Shaun M. Causey of Burlington was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.

The shooting occurred July 18 just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Barclay Street. The investigation revealed that Causey had been involved in a dispute earlier that day with Joseph Morris, 33, of West Union Street in the city.

Police officers responding to the scene after the shooting found Morris on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. Causey was taken into custody two days later by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He remains in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Morris was charged with multiple weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at his residence and released following an appearance in Superior Court.

