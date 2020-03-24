Most Popular Pizzerias In Burlington County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are several places you can try today in Burlington County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

And yes, they're all open for takeout or pick-up orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Original Tony’s Pizza, Southampton Township: The local staple has been open since 1973 and is known for specialty pies, calzones, strombolis, burgers and of course, juicy and crispy wings with your choice of sauce.

Scotto Pizza, Marlton (Crispin Square): The renowned pizzeria and sandwich joint offers an array of fresh pies crafted using made-from-scratch dough and tomato sauce.

Tacconelli's Pizza, Maple Shade Township: Opened in 1946, the eatery has become well known for its specialty "artisan" pies loaded with gourmet toppings like prosciutto, pancetta and roasted peppers.

Downtown Pizza and Italian Grill, Mt. Holly: The warm and cozy yet modern establishment features a range of Italian pasta dishes, classic pies, burgers, cheesesteaks and more. Among favorites are the Godfather Pizza (ham, fried chicken, vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella) and the Touchdown Pizza (grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing).

Tiga's Artisan Pizzeria, Medford: Tiga's in Medford is all about authenticity with its incredibly creative and Italian-inspired pies. Popular specialty varieties include the Milanese Pizza (roasted chicken, red onions, kalamata olives, arugula and balsamic glaze) and the Johnny Pizza (mozzarella, sliced pears, ricotta salata, arugula and extra virgin olive oil).

